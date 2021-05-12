Lanarkshire firms offered guidance on winning work

Build Lanarkshire covers winning work from both the public sector and Scotland’s Tier One building contractors. It will be running until 24th June 2021.

Hub South West is conducting the programme, which is run in partnership with North and South Lanarkshire councils, the Build Lanarkshire programme.

The programme, comprising seven four-hour online sessions will cover a range of critical business issues including, strategy for your business, leadership and management, building an effective team and running a smooth operation, tendering and procurement, marketing and social media in a digital world, cyber security and the benefits of cloud accounting, and ongoing business support and development.

To conclude each session, participants get the opportunity to meet and speak to representative of a range of Tier One contractors.

The Build Lanarkshire programme culminates in an online awards ceremony where each participating business presents itself in front of a panel comprising representatives of the two local authorities, Tier One contractors and Hub South West.

Hub South West chief executive Michael McBrearty said: “With this our fourth Build Lanarkshire initiative we are aiming to consolidate the success the programme has already achieved in delivering a broad understanding of the factors needed to win more new, bigger contracts from both Tier One contractors and the public sector.”

