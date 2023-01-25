Landsec's Buchanan Galleries redevelopment moves forward

How Sauchiehall Street might look

Property developer Landsec, which owns Buchanan Galleries, hopes to turn the shopping centre into a mixed-use district and has been engaged in public consultation since 2021.

New computer generated images reflects how the proposals have “evolved into broader concepts” following the consultation, Landsec said.

It is now entering a second round of public consultation ahead of the proposal being submitted for planning later this year.

The redevelopment proposes more green and public spaces, shops and restaurants, workspaces, and improved access to transport.

Deborah Freeman-Watt, head of regional and Scotland development at Landsec, said: “Investing in our cities is key to driving economic growth across the UK and unlocking their full potential. Our strategic focus on regeneration will allow us to create truly great places which bring lasting value to the communities in which we operate. Our vision in Glasgow is to curate a vibrant new district that is fit for the future, by introducing open spaces alongside new streets which host a mixture of places to work, shop, live, eat and socialise in the heart of the city.”

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stuart Patrick seems to approve. “Glasgow is the engine of the Scottish economy,” he said, “ and this proposed development will support the city in rebuilding its competitive advantage, making a major contribution to post-covid recovery, and ensuring Glasgow remains an attractive and sustainable place in which to live, work, study, visit and invest.”

