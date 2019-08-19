Laser protection for overhead lines

The boom has triggered the laser and the barrier comes down

At Kier’s specification, Maidstone-based Green Gate has adapted its new solar-powered Instaboom barrier system to respond to an interrupted laser beam.

The barrier is connected to a laser at a height of 4.9 metres. When the laser is broken, for example by a raised boom, the barrier comes down to prevent the vehicle reaching the overhead line.

Kier has deployed this overhead protection system on its M20 smart motorway project for Highways England.

“I am proud to say we have what we feel is a game changer,” says John Quarless, senior health safety & environment advisor at Kier.

In the past week he has attracted more than 35,000 views and 80 comments for his post on the system on the LinkedIn social media platform.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk