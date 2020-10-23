Later living developer picks nine building firms

An Inspired Village in West Sussex

Inspired Villages, one of Legal & General’s later living businesses, has big development plans for the south of the country. In the south of England it currently has six villages in operation, three of which have construction of further residential phases ongoing. A seventh and eighth village are also under construction and works are expected to start on four further villages in 2021 as well.

For this programme it has selected nine building firms as construction partners: Castleoak, Highwood, Graham, Kier, Stepnell, Thakeham, Vistry, Wates and Willmott Dixon.

The developer said that they had been selected “based on their expertise, ingenuity and ability to work to a predictable and consistent timeline, as well as a track record in delivering the highest quality retirement communities within allocated timeframes and budget”.

There are also plans to create similar groups for other regions: midlands, north and Scotland.

Each Inspired village development is typically delivered in three phases over a period of approximately four years at a cost contract ranging from £10m to £30m per phase.

Inspired Villages development director Neal Dale said: “Adding to our existing portfolio of 1,000 homes, Inspired’s ambitious strategy will deliver retirement communities across the UK in order to satisfy the growing demand for well-designed, later living communities. The appointment of the southeast partner group will be an important part of streamlining the delivery of our extensive pipeline whilst generating strong partnering relationships with key delivery businesses.”

Construction director Shaun Whelan added: “These are exciting times for Inspired Villages and following the successful launch of our southeast partner group we are now turning our attention to establish similar contractor partnership groups for the midlands, north and Scotland to support our ambitious growth plans and align with our future development opportunities. Contractors wishing to be considered for one of our further contractor partnership groups can show an expression of interest by initially contacting contractors@inspiredvillages.co.uk.”

Last month we reported that another Legal & General later living business, Guild Living, had selected Wates, Morgan Sindall Construction and Sir Robert McAlpine as its construction partners for its planned building work. Guild Living has no live developments yet but has plans for projects in Bath, Epsom, Uxbridge and Walton-on-Thames, although the Walton scheme was denied planning permission this week.

