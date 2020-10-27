Latest animation from coronavirus forum focuses on travel

The animation has been designed to deliver guidance to help keep sector moving safely. It has been produced in response to feedback from the sector feedback and outlines a range of practical measures that contractors can follow to protect themselves and help prevent the spread of the virus.

Reminders to workers include to travel alone if possible, to open windows and turn off air conditioning systems and to clean all touchable surfaces in cars or vans. If workers must share, it instructs them to wear a face covering and sit apart, and emphasises the importance of sharing with the same people on all journeys.

As well as private vehicles, the animation also gives guidance on using public transport safely, including reminders to avoid rush hour, observe physical distancing, carry hand sanitiser and use contactless payments where possible.

The Forum is made up of more than 60 trade associations, private companies and professional bodies. It was formed in March, since when it has drawn on the collective expertise of its members to maintain a supply of information and practical advice to the sector.

Rebecca Crosland, health and safety adviser at the Building Engineering Services Association and chair of the Forum’s health and safety sub-group, said: “As the pandemic continues to affect us all, a number of contractors and operatives have requested additional clarification on travelling to and from work.

“This new messaging is designed to outline the dos and don’ts of commuting clearly and concisely, setting out the measures that we all must take to keep ourselves and others safe when we’re on the move.

“This new campaign continues to emphasise the Forum’s message that we’re all #RebuildingTogether and that everyone must take personal responsibility to help protect themselves, their colleagues and the wider community.

“People not following this advice aren’t just putting themselves in danger – they’re also threatening the safety of their workmates, their customers and loved ones of all ages.”

The new animation is hosted on the Forum’s website and YouTube channel and, like previous information films, is also designed to be shared on social media.

Iain Mason, director of membership and communications at Select and chair of the Forum’s communications sub-group, added: “Since the start of the CICV Forum, our animations have proved very popular and have been an extremely effective tool, helping us to deliver vital messaging to as wide an audience as possible.

“This new animation continues our focus on co-operation and collaboration to help get us through the next weeks and months. In everything we do, we will continue to remind everyone in the industry that they have an important part to play in Scotland’s recovery.”

The latest campaign follows previous animations that have outlined safety during domestic projects, guidance on returning to work safely, the importance of physical distancing outside work and giving contractors space to carry out essential work. The forum is also currently running a series of employment and commercial webinars to help industry professionals navigate Covid-19 issues such as redundancy and restructuring, late payments and the job support scheme.

