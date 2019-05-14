Latest figures released for Scottish energy-efficiency programme

The information is published in the fifth annual summary report of the delivery of Home Energy Efficiency Programmes for Scotland (HEEPS).

More than 27,700 energy-efficiency measures were installed across the programmes, giving annual CO 2 savings of 17,000 tonnes and cutting fuel bills by £4.6m, says the report.

Just over one third of measures installed during the year involved solid wall insulation, and almost 8,274 were other measures - the largest proportion of which was cavity wall insulation. In total, just over two thirds of measures delivered across HEEPS in 2017/18 were insulation measures with the remainder being heating.

The report says that the Scottish House Condition Survey - published on 4th December 2018 - indicates that around 613,000 households (24.9%) were in fuel poverty in Scotland in 2017. HEEPS is the Scottish government's mechanism for tackling this fuel poverty and improving the energy-efficiency of the domestic housing stock.

Most of the budget for fuel poverty and energy-efficiency programmes is directed at area based schemes, which are delivered by local authorities targeting fuel poor areas. They provide a range of insulation measures whilst focusing on harder to treat properties requiring more expensive interventions such as solid wall insulation. The budget for area based schemes for 2017/18 was £47m.

The second element of HEEPS in 2017/18 was Warmer Homes Scotland, which offers fabric measures, such as insulation, as well as heating measures to improve the energy-efficiency of the Scottish housing stock and to reduce fuel bills. For 2017/18 the budget was £27.275m.

The 2017/18 period also saw the continuation of HEEPS: Loans, which are open to all households across Scotland, helping to deliver a range of measures.

Additional grant funding for Energy Efficient Scotland pilot projects was made available in May 2017, with a budget of £2.5m for 2017/18.

The HEEPS programme also funds a free and impartial advice and support service to all householders in Scotland; its budget for 2017/18 was £10.075m.