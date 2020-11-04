Lee Marley opens Leeds office

Mike Hampton

Leeds becomes the fourth regional operation of Lee Marley Brickwork (LMB), joining a network of offices in in London, Reading and Glasgow.

LMB was formed in 1997 by Lee Marley who was just 24 years old at the time. Last year it turned over £47.1m having diversified from brickwork into scaffolding.

Mike Hampton is a former technical director of Britspace and was latterly business development director of Marlborough Brickwork in Leeds. Earlier in his career he worked for Caddick and Kier in business development roles.

“The opportunity to join one of the leading masonry companies in the UK was too good an opportunity to miss,” he said. “There is huge potential in the north as masonry packages grow bigger and bigger and it shows great confidence in the region that LMB wants to become part of the Northern Power House story”

Managing director Lee Marley said: “We have worked all over the country on major projects but it has always been an ambition of mine to have a permanent base in the region to create a bridge between our work in Scotland and the south and offer a comprehensive national masonry solution to our customers.”

