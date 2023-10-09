Lee Marley opens training academy

The Lee Marley Training Academy is a collaboration between brickwork contractor Lee Marley and London South Bank Technical College.

The academy offers a 14-month training programme resulting in a level 2 brickwork qualification, alongside additional modules covering the latest products, techniques, and materials.

According to Lee Marley human resources director Peter Bullock, the content, structure and duration of the programme is “a step change in apprenticeship delivery and a departure from the established method of teaching”.

He added: “Continuous periods of workshop and classroom learning delivered from London South Bank Technical College (LSBTC) by our own experienced tutor are combined with practical work experience gained on existing Lee Marley projects across London.”

Each apprentice is allocated a coach mentor to provide guidance and pastoral care.

Sammy Shummo, group director of apprenticeship at London South Bank University, said: “The academy places a strong emphasis on practical, hands-on learning. Apprentices have access to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, allowing them to gain valuable experience working with bricks and other construction materials. This practical approach is invaluable for preparing apprentices for real-world construction projects.”

The first cohort of 12 students began their apprenticeships on 11th September 2023 the Lee Marley Training Academy. The official opening of the academy takes place on Wednesday 11th October.

