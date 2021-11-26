Leeds approves £270m Lisbon Street towers

DLA Architecture's proposal

Construction of four towers is expected to start on the Lisbon Street site in spring 2022.

DLA Architecture submitted proposals earlier this year on behalf of Lisbon Street Developments, a joint venture partnership between Marrico Asset Management and Helios Real Estate.

The plans comprise: two build-to-rent residential towers of 33 and 22 storeys offering 629 apartments; a 24-storey student accommodation building with 548 bed spaces; a 15-storey, 120 key aparthotel with 22,000 sq ft of co-working office space and 131,000 sq ft of office accommodation; and retail and leisure provisions.

The 2.8-acre site has been used as a car park since the pools’ demolition in 2009 and has been the subject of much scrutiny around its development potential due to its gateway location.

Marrico partner Mark Barnes said: “These proposals play a key role in bringing more investment and growth into the west end of the city centre and complete the crucial missing link. We have collaborated closely with DLA Architecture to refine our design to meet the changing needs of occupiers and maintain momentum despite current economic challenges. The Lisbon Street development will remove an unsightly site and deliver high-quality architecture and public realm, whilst creating an attractive and distinctive urban development in its own right. The scheme will reinforce the confidence in the continuing regeneration of the area, acting as a catalyst for further on-going investment and regeneration."

Mark Redfern, head of design at DLA Architecture said: “Our design creates a family of four different buildings with individual, contextual character but harmonised through a common architectural language with a tonal colour shift across the site moving from the conservation area and Leeds’ traditional red brick hues to a paler, more contemporary palette towards the West End. The scheme embodies the joint vision for a 24/7 destination supporting sustainable growth, offering a dynamic transition between the city centre’s financial core and neighbouring residential localities.”

The full project delivery team includes DLA Architecture, Re-form Landscape Architecture, Quod, CSD, Curtins, RBA, Turley, Brooks Ecological, Stroma Building Control, Jensen Hughes, Hydrock, Apex Acoustics, Windtech and AA Projects.

