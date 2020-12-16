Leeds City Square redesign shortlist

Leeds City Square

The Leeds City Square design competition is being run by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and Leeds City Council with Balfour Beatty.

The aim is to produce a piece of public realm that gives visitors to Leeds a good first impression. Competition entrants were instructed to “represent the ambitions of Leeds and reflect its diverse community”.

The five shortlisted teams are:

Aecom with Graeme Massie

Atkins

Gillespies

Mica

Re-form Landscape architecture

Each of the shortlisted teams has been invited to develop a concept design for the future of City Square in response to the phase two brief.

[Image credit:Tim Green, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=51864904]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk