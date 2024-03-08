Leeds contractor adds to board

Nicola Thompson, Andrew Lunn, Luke Simeunovich and Rob Jerram (left to right)

The company says that the appointments are not just a reward for performance but also form part of a strategic growth plan.

After 10 years with Jack Lunn Ltd, Rob Jerram has been promoted from commercial manager to board director. With more than 30 years’ experience in quantity surveying across all key construction sectors including, residential, commercial, industrial, care and education, Rob assumes a directorial role in contract tender and management processes.

Luke Simeunovich joined Jack Lunn Ltd back in 2002 as an apprentice joiner, climbing through the ranks in site management and contracts management over the past 22 years. His expertise and knowledge of the Jack Lunn culture has earned him a pace on the board to help drive the future of the business.

Nicola Thompson becomes financial director, having joined the business in 2021 as financial controller and company secretary.

Jack Lunn Ltd specialises in delivering new build private housing, social and affordable housing, assisted living and care homes and refurbishment projects. With contract values ranging from £3m up to £15m, the business delivers housing and community schemes from 10 to 80 dwellings.

The Jack Lunn Group was founded by Jack Lunn in 1949, whose grandson Andrew Lunn is now chairman.

Andrew Lunn said: “The Jack Lunn brand is recognised for delivering high quality, valued engineered solutions for its clients and our family driven values have allowed us to stand the test of time. My late grandfather, Mr Jack Lunn, was a real advocate for the old-fashioned art of conversation and a hands-on approach to establish intimate knowledge and trust with clients. We are good at what we do, and good relationship management through our highly skilled team is fundamental to that.”

“Having Nicola, Rob and Luke working alongside me on the board is both reassuring and exciting as we drive ambition through the next chapter of the business.”

Recent projects completed by Jack Lunn include Springfield Grange, an £8.5m scheme of 55 mixed tenure dwellings for Bridge Homes (Wakefield District Homes), 12 shared ownership homes in Halton Moor for Leeds Federated Housing Association, and a £5.6m scheme of 18 private homes in Ferrensby for Jack Lunn (Properties) Ltd.

