LHC tenders £750m framework renewal

The PB3 framework is the successor to its schools and community buildings framework. The six lots encompass the construction of new buildings, extensions, and refurbishment of public and social buildings and infrastructure works.

This framework is for the use of public sector organisations in England only.

Typical building types expected to be procured through the framework include educational, healthcare and community buildings, fire stations and police stations, offices, housing and student accommodation.

It is expected to be worth £750m over the four-year term.

The six lots are:

Lot 1: New Build Only, up to £2m value

Lot 2: Refurbishment Only, up to £2m value

Lot 3: New Build and Refurbishment, £2m-£7m

Lot 4: New Build, Refurbishment and Infrastructure, £7m-£14m

Lot 5: New Build, Refurbishment and Infrastructure, £14m-£25m

Lot 6: New Build, Refurbishment and Infrastructure, more than £25m

Each lot is broken down into nine regional lots as well.

The tender page for this procurement within LHCs eTendering portal is as at: procontract.due-north.com

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk