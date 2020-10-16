  1. Instagram
Fri October 16 2020

LHC tenders £750m framework renewal

3 hours Local authority procurement organisation LHC is seeking interest from contractors for the third generation of its public buildings and infrastructure framework, PB3.

The PB3 framework is the successor to its schools and community buildings framework. The six lots encompass the construction of new buildings, extensions, and refurbishment of public and social buildings and infrastructure works.

This framework is for the use of public sector organisations in England only.

Typical building types expected to be procured through the framework include educational, healthcare and community buildings, fire stations and police stations, offices, housing and student accommodation.

It is expected to be worth £750m over the four-year term.

The six lots are:

  • Lot 1: New Build Only, up to £2m value
  • Lot 2: Refurbishment Only, up to £2m value
  • Lot 3: New Build and Refurbishment, £2m-£7m
  • Lot 4: New Build, Refurbishment and Infrastructure, £7m-£14m
  • Lot 5: New Build, Refurbishment and Infrastructure, £14m-£25m
  • Lot 6: New Build, Refurbishment and Infrastructure, more than £25m

Each lot is broken down into nine regional lots as well.

The tender page for this procurement within LHCs eTendering portal is as at: procontract.due-north.com

