Lighthouse charity busier than ever

Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, still widely known as the Lighthouse Club, has published its annual report for 2023 showing where its money came from and where it went.

Lighthouse saw 4,438 people seeking support through its 24/7 Construction Industry Helpline in 2023, a 30% increase on the previous year.

The charitable spend also increased by 12% to £3,727,386.

Charity caseworkers helped people access their statutory entitlements and leveraged a further £1,524,508 of financial support from other sources for construction workers in need.

In 2023 its Critical Response Service provided support at 50 locations for those affected by a serious or fatal on-site incident.

One of the charity’s recent creations has been the MakeItVisible on-site initiative. In 2023 this team visited 390 work sites and engaged with more than 25,000 site workers. During the year the charity’s on-site team made interventions with 147 workers experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Chief executive Bill Hill said: "We are making a difference in the lives of those who reach out to us. The increase in families helped and charitable spend is encouraging.

“I’m also encouraged to see the industry’s commitment to a culture of positive wellbeing and the support of the MakeItVisible campaign is testament to that. By joining forces, the industry is transforming work sites and creating a lasting impact on lives.

“As part of our charity’s ongoing efforts to diversify support pathways, we recently introduced a live online chat service offering immediate support from our helpline advisers. As well as providing help without the need for a telephone conversation, the service also offers a real time translation service which extends our support to those who may not have English as their first language.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk