Limited reopening for Bellway

Bellway’s initial focus will be on sites with homes nearing completion and already sold.

In an update today, Bellway said: “Over recent weeks, Bellway has been reviewing these procedures in order to establish a safe method of working for its site operatives. As a result, we have developed measures to ensure social distancing and have produced strict guidelines for workers on our sites. Working collaboratively with our supply chain, this will enable us to resume some construction work, initially on a phased basis, from Monday 4th May 2020.

“The wellbeing of our employees, customers, subcontract workforce and the general public remains our priority. In order to help meet the expectations of those customers who were expecting to move into their new home over recent weeks, we are concentrating our efforts on those properties that are in the latter stages of construction. We will only be undertaking tasks that can be performed by our employees and subcontractors working in a safe and responsible manner, whilst adhering to strict social distancing measures.

“We remain committed to providing the highest levels of customer care possible during the current situation and all customer care calls and emails will continue to be responded to as normal during this period. All but essential maintenance work in customers' homes, however, remains suspended. Our sales centres and show homes will remain closed, although we will continue to offer a telephone sales service across all our developments.”

