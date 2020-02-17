LMD orders six suction trucks

LMD Vacuum Excavation's new Dino 12 on the road

The first of the new machines, an MTS Dino 12, has already arrived at LMD Vacuum Excavation’s main depot in Staveley, near Chesterfield.

Five more will arrive over the course of 2020 and 2021.

The MTS Dino 12 is a 32-tonne four-axle machine based on a MAN TGGS35.500 chassis. It has a hydraulically-operated boom and a hydrostatic drive feature that enables the nozzle operator to ‘nudge’ the vacuum excavator along without having to get back into the cab.

According to LMD managing director Mick Dysart, the market for suction excavation is growing strongly all across Europe.

“There are very few manufacturers of high-performance vacuum excavators. MTS is probably the market leader,” he said. “The decision to invest £3.5m over the next two years ensures we have the capacity to satisfy the needs of both existing and prospective customers into the future. The new MTS Dino 12 has been immediately put to work to support our projects across the length and breadth of the UK.”

The hydraulically-operated boom at work

