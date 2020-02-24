Local college to take over Bircham Newton

Training courses at Bircham Newton are set to continue

The CITB has revealed that it is about to enter a period of due diligence with West Suffolk College prior to the sale completing.

Similar agreement over heads of terms has been reached in relation to CITB’s health and safety training business.

Terms of the transfer have not been disclosed.

Despite the sale taking place, the National Construction College (NCC) remains open for business and is taking bookings throughout 2020, the CITB said.

CITB announced back in November 2017 its intention to leave its historic home at the former RAF base in Bircham Newton, quit training delivery and outsource back office functions. It has also relinquished management of the Construction Skills Certification Scheme and the Construction Plant Competency Scheme.

CITB chief executive Sarah Beale said: “The agreements mean that CITB and West Suffolk College will be working to secure the continuity of training provision for the construction industry in relation to both quality and quantity. They also mean that the northwest Norfolk area would continue to host a major British training college. We are looking forward to working together to build and grow the training at Bircham Newton, which will benefit the construction industry, NCC and the local area.”

West Suffolk College principal Nikos Savvas added: “We have a long history of working with employers to upskill and retrain their staff across a number of campuses and firmly believe that we can maintain, develop and build upon the industry-wide reputation of NCC as the home of construction training in the UK. We want to build on the experience and knowledge of the NCC team to make Bircham Newton a centre of excellence in UK.”

