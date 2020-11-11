Local input sought for offshore wind farm

The base will will support the offshore wind farm (images by NnG Offshore Wind Limited)

The East Lothian and Berwickshire supply chain is being offered the opportunity to support the build of the operations and maintenance (O&M) base at Eyemouth Harbour. The base will will support the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) Offshore Wind Farm, which is jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB.

The hosting a virtual event next Wednesday (18th November) to showcase how the local supply chain can support the build of its Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Base at Eyemouth Harbour.

The one hour session, ‘Building NnG’s O&M base’, will be held on 18th November and will focus on the opportunities available to local businesses who can support NnG with the development of a three-storey main building and a two-storey storage warehouse.

Scottish Borders Council recently approved NnG and Eyemouth Harbour Trust plans for the O&M building, designed by Corstorphine + Wright Architects. The base will house the office, warehousing and staff welfare facilities required to support the servicing of NnG once the wind farm is operational 15.5km off the Fife coast.

A tender process is currently under way to identify suitable contractors to deliver the design and build of both the O&M building and the adjacent pontoon and marine works.

Matthias Haag, NnG Project Director, said: “Construction of NnG is now well under way, both onshore and offshore, and this virtual event is about creating opportunities for local businesses and making them visible to the main contractors building the O&M base in Eyemouth.

“We will need a wide range of skills and suppliers to build our O&M base and as part of our commitment to long term relationships with the local businesses we want to help the supply chain understand the tendering process.”

