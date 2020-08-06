Local SMEs dominate Scottish demolition framework

Twenty-four of the 25 suppliers are small to medium enterprises and 23 of the 25 based in Scotland.

The framework will enable them to offer demolition and deconstruction services to local authorities and housing associations.

The Scotland Excel framework is the second-generation framework for demolition designed to help councils deliver planned demolitions and deconstruction as part of regeneration and improvement work. The framework, which has gone live this month, has been redesigned to include deconstruction, with a view to encouraging reuse of materials in future construction projects.

Quick response to dangerous structures has also been built into the framework after detailed research and discussion with contracting authorities.

Twenty-five UK SME suppliers have been awarded onto the framework, with suppliers committed to recycling up to 95% of materials.

Every supplier on the framework pays the ‘real living wage’, which was a significant consideration for Scotland Excel when evaluating the bids.

The framework will also help councils source planned demolitions via mini competitions that will allow them to drive competitive pricing and tailored work packages through the framework.

Councillor John Shaw, convener of Scotland Excel, said: “The renewal of our demolition and deconstruction works contract comes at an important time for Scotland’s construction sector. Several of our members have indicated that affordable house building will be one of their priorities as we move out of Covid-19 lockdown and this framework will support them to clear vital land to build new vibrant communities.

“Our demolition contract is the only national framework of its kind to offer demolition and deconstruction services to all 32 councils. It will give them the tools to quickly and efficiently source work from specialist contractors that have gone through a detailed tender process.

