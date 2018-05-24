London law firm expands HK construction practice

Ben Bury, who joins from Jones Day, focuses on international arbitration and other disputes arising out of complex and high-value construction and engineering projects.

He is the sixth construction partner to join HFW in the past 15 months. HFW previously hired construction partner Alex McKellar and associate Jarrod Gutsa in Melbourne; partners Ian Gordon, Thomas Wait and associate Beth Mulock in Sydney and Perth; partner Beau McLaren in Dubai; and partner Ben Mellors in London. The firm also promoted Sydney construction lawyer Stephanie Lambert to partner last month.

HFW's construction group now has 15 partners and more than 50 fee-earners across 18 international offices. Construction is one of the firm's six core industry groups globally.

HFW construction partner Martin Downey, who oversees the firm's construction practice in Asia-Pacific, said that Bury brings considerable experience and expertise in international arbitration across the Asia-Pacific region, and is highly respected by clients and the wider market. “We have invested heavily in our global construction practice in recent years and will continue to expand in key locations to ensure that we are providing clients with the highest quality service in the markets that matter to them,” he said.

Bury added: “I'm excited to be joining a firm with such a strong and growing international construction practice that is so committed to servicing the industry. I was particularly attracted by HFW's deep roots in Asia-Pacific, having had a presence here for 40 years, and the fact that it has fantastic lawyers with real sector expertise across so many international markets.”

HFW global senior partner Richard Crump said: "Ben's hire reflects our continued commitment to further strengthening our Asia-Pacific offering, which is a strategic priority for the firm. We have expanded significantly across the region in recent years and will continue to target further growth opportunities – in Asia-Pacific and elsewhere.”