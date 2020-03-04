LOR tops contracts league with Everton stadium

Everton Football Club’s planned stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock

The biggest single contract award during February was Laing O‘Rourke’s appointment to build Everton Football Club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for £500m.

That contract alone put Laing O’Rourke at the top of the Builders’ Conference BCLive contracts league for February 2020.

In second place for the month was Kier. But while Laing O’Rourke’s business model is to shun lower value jobs and focus on a relatively few major projects, Kier’s regional offices chase workload where they can and picked up 27 new pieces of business in February – a month with just 20 working days. The total value of Kier’s contract haul was £341.2m.

Third place in the February contracts league was taken by Hitachi Zosen Inova joint venture, appointed to build a £250m waste-to-energy plant in Charnwood, Leicestershire for Covanta Energy.

A £240m contract to build a new office tower at 20 Ropemaker Street in the City of London pushed Skanska into fourth spot.

