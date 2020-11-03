Loxam names Rankin as Kenny's successor

Paul Rankin

He replaces Don Kenny, who is retiring on 31st December 2020. Don Kenny joined the former Lavendon Group in 2011 as chief executive before it was acquired by French rental company Loxam in 2017.

His successor, Paul Rankin, was managing director of Nationwide Platforms’ sister operation in the Middle East, Rapid Access, for more than six years. He was appointed managing director of Nationwide Platforms in the UK in October 2020.

As chief executive of Loxam Powered Access Division, he will oversee businesses across Europe and the Middle East. He will also joined the Loxam Group executive committee.

Loxam president Gerard Deprez said: “I wish Don all the best for his retirement, and personally thank him for leading the development and growth of the Loxam Powered Access Division across Europe.

“Paul is a natural successor with previous experience of operating in the Middle East and detailed knowledge of the powered access industry. Paul is strongly positioned to drive continuity across our business.”

