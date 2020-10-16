M Group acquires water telemetry specialist

IDS is an mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control, automation and telemetry (MEICAT) specialist business with around 100 employees that serves the water sector.

Its clients include Scottish Water and its supply chain, as well as other water companies and industrial and commercial organisations across the UK.

Within private-equity owned M Group Services, IDS will retain its brand identity and will form part of the group’s current Utilities Division before transitioning into a new Water Division that is being set up in April 2021.

M Group Services chief executive Jim Arnold said: “Strategic acquisitions are a core part of our strategy as we continue to enhance the scope of capability across our sector focused divisions. IDS has earned a strong reputation within the water sector through its longstanding relationships with their key clients such as Scottish Water along with its innovative product development and off-site manufacturing capability.”

IDS managing director Iain Doherty said: “We are absolutely delighted to be aligning ourselves with M Group Services. Their understanding of our vision has been supported through the whole process and my fellow directors and I truly believe, with their sector knowledge, wide geographic footprint and professionalism our controlled sustainable, growth plan will be greatly enhanced”.

The acquisition of IDS takes the total number of acquisitions made by M Group Services to 11 over the past four years. It all started in November 2016 when private equity investment firm First Reserve bought Morrison Utility Services. A month later it took over civils contractor Dyer & Butler. Meter-U, a meter reading firm, and Magdalene, a telecoms infrastructure specialist were added in the months that followed. The acquisitions continued after First Reserve sold M Group to PAI Partners in 2018. Companies House filings show Minerva Equity as ultimate owner of M Group Services.

