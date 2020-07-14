Mace Dragados takes over Euston site, seeks suppliers

Mace Dragados was awarded a £1.3bn contract in March 2019 to rebuild Euston station with a new concourse, new platforms for the high speed trains and improved connections to Euston and Euston Square Underground stations.

Costain Skanska JV has been supervising demolition and preparation works for the past year and more. Now that Mace Dragados team has taken possession of part of the Euston site, steps to begin construction begin. Piling work for the basement wall of the station will begin in advance of the large scale excavations and substructure works next year.

During the peak construction period at Euston, approximately 3,000 people will be working on the contract, or 10% of the 30,000 total across the whole phase 1 route.

HS2 Euston area client director Laurence Whitbourn said: “The construction of HS2 is rapidly increasing in pace and the handover of the Euston site to our construction partner Mace Dragados is another important milestone in the programme to build Britain’s new low-carbon, high speed railway.

“The progress in our work comes at a good time as we help support the British economy and construction sector as part of the post-pandemic economic recovery creating new jobs and providing contract opportunities.”

Mace Dragados project director Martyn Woodhouse added: “This is an incredibly exciting moment for the team, getting on site and shovels in the ground is what it’s all about and it’s great to be getting started.”

With work now beginning at Euston, Mace Dragados will be looking for suppliers for more than £400m worth of work over the next two years, with packages ranging from water treatment systems through to lifts and escalator systems. Opportunities will be advertised onthe CompeteFor web portal by Mace Dragados and their subcontractors.

Setting up site offices for Mace Dragados

Packages to be procured include:

Early Contractor Involvement

Security systems and access control

IT communications (active)

Fire detection / protection

BMS system

Rail systems

Water treatment

Permanent formwork & panel systems

Precast & GRC

Packages

MEP

Substructure, excavation, and RC Works

Piling

Logistics

Scaffolding

Asbestos surveys

Taxi rank relocation

Lightning protection

Ground source heat pumps

Traffic management

