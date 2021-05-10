Mace Dragados wins HS2 Birmingham Curzon Street station

Birmingham Curzon Street station, designed by WSP and Grimshaw

The contract is worth £570m to the joint venture, which will work with HS2 Ltd in two stages, firstly to finalise the detailed design and then build the station in Curzon Street.

Mace Dragados also has the contract for the £1.3bn Euston HS2 stationin Lonodn, which it was awarded in 2019.

Birmingham Curzon Street, the HS2 terminus in Birmingham city centre, is designed by WSP and Grimshaw Architects to be net zero carbon in operation, capturing rainwater and using sustainable power generation, with more than 2,800 sqm of solar panels on platform canopies.

Mace and Dragados have also previously worked together on the refurbishment of Birmingham New Street, Battersea Power Station (phase 2) and on the Spanish high speed rail network, including the new Madrid Atocha and Barcelona Sants stations.

BAM Ferrovial (a joint venture consisting of BAM Nuttall and Ferrovial Construction) and Laing O’Rourke Construction had also been shortlisted or the contract.

HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston said: “Birmingham Curzon Street is right at the heart of the HS2 project, providing a fantastic terminus for trains running right into the heart of the city centre. The station will play a vital role in the long-term economic future of the West Midlands, creating hundreds of jobs during construction and boosting the region after the pandemic.

“Mace and Dragados have some incredible experience delivering some of the world’s most challenging and exciting infrastructure projects, and I look forward to welcoming them to the team.”

HS2 worked with WSP and Grimshaw Architects LLP on the design for Curzon Street, which is inspired by the great arched roofs built by the Victorian railway pioneers. The design takes that inspiration into the 21st Century, ensuring accessibility and a focus on the open space and landscaping around it.

Significant progress has already been made on site at Curzon Street, HS2 said. Site clearance is now complete and an archaeological programme involving 70 archaeologists has unearthed the world’s oldest railway roundhouse.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk