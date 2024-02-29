Mace JV to manage $16bn New York tunnel project

Planned route of the Hudson Tunnel

Mace, Parsons and Arcadis, as MPA Delivery Partners, has been selected by the Gateway Development Commission (GDC) as delivery partner for the US $16bn Hudson Tunnel project (HTP).

The Hudson tunnel will carry Amtrak and NJ Transit passenger trains between New York and New Jersey under the Hudson River.

The project includes construction of two, 4.5-mile-long tracks and tunnelling, as well as repairing Amtrak’s existing North River Tunnel, which opened in 1910 and was damaged during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The new tunnel will be close to the North River Tunnel, between the Lincoln and Holland road tunnels.

GDC will maintain oversight over all elements of the HTP. MPA will provide project management support in interface risk management, cost and schedule assurance, safety and quality management, and innovation and value engineering. MPA will also provide construction management support, coordinating contractors and consultants

The GDC acknowledged that the success of a major UK project had persuaded it of the value of the delivery partner (DP) procurement route.

It said: “Internationally, the DP model has a proven track record, enabling public agencies, such as Metrolinx in Ontario, to successfully deliver large-scale infrastructure projects. Notably, a DP strategy was used to deliver the 2012 London Olympics development and legacy works ahead of schedule and under budget.”

A Mace spokesperson said: “This is a hugely significant for Mace and will see us significantly expand our American presence. US infrastructure contracts rarely get let to UK firms and this is the first big US scheme that will be built under the delivery partner model, pioneered in the UK by Mace on London 2012 and the Heathrow Terminal Five project. It’s a model Mace is now using on three of the most high profile mega-projects in the Americas – alongside Hudson Tunnel, we’re working as delivery partner on Metrolinx in Canada and Peru's Autoridad Nacional de Infraestructura.”

GDC chief executive Kris Kolluri said: “From the beginning, GDC has had an open line of communication with the private sector. By joining forces with a delivery partner today, we are tapping into industry talent, resources, and expertise that will make the Hudson Tunnel Project a leader in effective megaproject delivery.”

