  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed December 02 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Mace shows strong 2019 profit growth despite revenue fall

Mace shows strong 2019 profit growth despite revenue fall

1 day Accounts filed by Mace Group for 2019 show a substantial fall in revenue but profits swelling by nearly 50%

Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds
Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds

It was Mace’s 29th consecutive year of making a profit.

In the pre-Covid year to 31st December 2019, Mace Group saw its revenue decline 28% to £1.8bn (2018: £2.3bn).

The drop in revenue was attributed mainly to high income from international data centre business in 2018. International work fell 37% in 2019 to £524m (£2018: £831m).

An additional £688m of work was undertaken on construction management contracts during the year (2018: £713m) but Mace does not include this in group revenue as it has no contractual arrangement with the supply chain.

Consultancy turnover increased by 15% to £314m (2018: £274m). International work fell 37% to £524m (£2018: £831m).

Profit before tax increased to £35.3m. Mace reported a pre-tax profit in its 2018 accounts of £32.8m but that has since been restated to £23.8m using a newer financial reporting standard. This makes 2019’s pre-tax profit £48% up on 2018.

The Mace Consult consultancy business delivered £38.3m pre-tax profit on revenue of £314m in 2019. The Mace Construct contracting business made £45.9m pre-tax profit on revenue of £1,390m. Mace Operate lost £1.4m before tax on revenue of £144m.

Mace has seen 12 construction projects cancelled during 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, mostly in the aviation sector.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »