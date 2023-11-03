Mace to build Euro weather HQ

CGI image of the finished building

The contract was awarded by the Government Property Agency through the Crown Commercial Service framework.

Mace will lead on the procurement of the design for the ECMWF new headquarters, located adjacent to Reading University’s Department of Meteorology, on the university’s Whiteknights campus.

The new ECMWF headquarters will house a research institute as well as round-the-clock operational services to produce and disseminate numerical weather prediction to its 23 member states. The new designs feature cross-disciplinary workspaces, a conference centre, council chamber, interactive weather room and central atrium.

The building is intended to achieve ‘net zero carbon’ in operation and is targeting a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating. Mace said that the construction process will also be ‘low-carbon’.

The addition of the new headquarters on the campus will create the largest cluster of weather and climate research and operational forecasting facilities in the world, said Mace.

It will be located alongside the University's Department of Meteorology, and parts of the UK Met Office, NERC National Centre for Atmospheric Sciences and NERC National Centre for Earth Observation.

Terry Spraggett, managing director (public sector construction) at Mace said: “We are delighted to be appointed on such as an ambitious development. Mace has long standing experience in maximising value across the public sector, placing sustainability at the heart of every project delivery. Together with our supply chain partners we will bring lasting benefits and find innovative ways to push the boundaries of net zero carbon delivery.’’

