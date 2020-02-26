Machine control for piling rigs

The latest Leica iCON offering is addition to the Leica MC1 machine control software platform, to guide rig operators to the exact position and depths needed for construction projects.

The Leica iCON iRP3 for pile drivers and the Leica iCON iRD3 for drill rigs 3D machine control tech on the MC1 platform are connected to all other operations on the construction project that support IREDES, KOF and LandXML file formats and integrate with the iCON portfolio. The new configuration of the iCON rig solution lets operators work in any GNSS-denied areas with dual total station positioning.

