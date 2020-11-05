Made to measure drywall offers waste reduction

Drywall Pro-Cut offers a bespoke offsite cutting service for drywall components built to specification.

Drywall Pro-Cut produces plasterboard, metalwork, full boards, studs and components all cut to size, which can be ordered online. Customers enter their specifications and material is sent direct to site ready for installation, already cut to size.

The sales pitch is that offsite cutting reduces onsite waste and dust, as well as decreasing the number of installers and supervisors required on-site by up to 25%.

The boards offered are all those manufactured by the leading producers – it is just the cutting service that Drywall Pro-Cut adds.

The business has been set up by William Hart, who also owns a drylining and partitioning contracting business, Taylor Hart Ltd.

A spokesperson for Drywall Pro-Cut said: “After many years’ experience on sites handling large volumes of plasterboard, it is clear that the waste, resource and time it takes during the installation process could be managed in a more efficient way, and with a higher level of safety.

“Cutting plasterboard and making drywall components to exact measurements offsite combats this, as well as providing contractors with the peace of mind that components are made to a high standard and specification to avoid costly future rework.”

