Magnox renews QS commissions

An equal partnership between Turner & Townsend and Arcadis provides project controls, commercial services and quantity surveying to Magnox to support its nuclear decommissioning.

Magnox, a subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), is overseeing the decommissioning of 12 nuclear sites power stations.

Turner & Townsend and Arcadis have been providing services to Magnox in partnership since 2012.

Turner & Townsend director Richard Simpkins said: “Our re-appointment to support this major decommissioning programme reflects our strong credibility and experience in the nuclear sector. It builds on the excellent partnership we have with Arcadis and the relationship we have developed with Magnox over the past nine years. The programme is one of the most complex, long-term, environmental challenges in Europe, and we will be working side by side as one team to ensure it is delivered safely, securely and cost-effectively as we continue on this journey.”

Arcadis nuclear business director Paul Reeve added: “The re-appointment is a testament to the hard work our partnership has put in over the last decade, providing true collaboration, delivery and stability through difficult times with Covid-19 in recent years. I couldn’t be prouder of the team...”

