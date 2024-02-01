Main works start on £8.5m Derbyshire school rebuild

Site of the new Bramley Vale Primary School

Originally built in the 1930s, parts of Bramley Vale Primary School, near Chesterfield, had come to the end of their life, with continual repair no longer proving cost-effective.

Derbyshire County Council appointed Morgan Sindall Construction via the Scape construction framework. It also appointed design and build consultant Concertus to project manage the works.

Once complete, the new school will accommodate up to 175 pupils aged up to 11 with the addition of five full-size classrooms.

Building works are taking place opposite a new £1.2m purpose-built foundation block for nursery and reception classes, which opened in 2015.

With the old school now demolished and the new one under construction, the children are currently in temporary accommodation put up by Morgan Sindall on the school field – the ‘Temporary Learning Village’.

Morgan Sindall Construction midlands area director Richard Fielding said: “As a live, operational learning environment the key consideration throughout the Bramley Vale Primary School project has been to provide an outstanding new facility whilst keeping disruption to a minimum. Through the provision of a Temporary Learning Village students will be able to continue their learning journey while we push on to complete their new school.”

Morgan Sindall’s Richard Fielding and Councillor Alex Dale politely argue over a spade

Derbyshire county councillor Alex Dale said: “This is one of the biggest primary school building projects we have ever been involved in and we’re very pleased to be working in partnership on this exciting multi-million-pound project making the best use of our resources to provide a high-quality modern school for local children and for use by the wider community.

“Bramley Vale Primary School is at the very heart of its small community and this scheme will provide buildings that meet modern standards and enhance the education of its pupils for generations to come.”

