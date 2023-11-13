  1. Instagram
Tue November 14 2023

  3. Maintaining visibility

1 day It was a case of another do, another hi-vis gown for construction recruitment consultant Kelly Cartwright.

Kelly Cartwright in her latest hi-vis gown
Kelly Cartwright in her latest hi-vis gown

Last month, you may recall, Norwich-based Kelly Cartwright wore a fluorescent orange ball gown made from six extra-large hi-vis vests to attend a National Federation of Builders’ awards event for women in construction.

Last week, for another industry awards evening, it was another hi-vis ball gown, in luminous yellow.

“Well, I couldn’t wear the orange one again, could I?” she joked, adding “I’ve never worn a dress more than once, and I wasn’t going to start now”.

Last week’s night out was the On The Tools awards and Ms Cartwright won the prize for community hero award.

