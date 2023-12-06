Marshalls names next chief executive

Matt Pullen, who was until recently currently chief operating officer of Genuit Group (Polypipe, as was), will join the board of Marshalls on 8th January and take over from Martyn Coffey as chief executive on 1st March 2024.

Matt Pullen spent around 18 months with Genuit. Before that he was managing director of British Gypsum for three years and spent seven years in management roles with paint company AkzoNobel.

Martyn Coffey, who has been with Marshalls since 2013, said, "Leading Marshalls for 10 years has been the greatest privilege and pleasure of my professional life. To have grown the company with its amazing people to the position it is in today, has been an exciting and rewarding adventure. I am proud of the role that my exceptional team has played in contributing to the UK construction sector and I know that Matt inherits a strong team and a business that is ready to resume growth when markets improve."

Chair Vanda Murray said "Under Martyn's outstanding leadership, Marshalls has been transformed into a diversified building products manufacturer, with leading positions in its key markets, whilst retaining its culture and core values. During Martyn's tenure, Marshalls has grown organically and through acquisitions, achieving its key strategic ambitions, and the group is well positioned for when markets recover. Martyn will leave behind a significant legacy and we would like to thank him for his leadership over the last 10 years. Following a rigorous process to identify a successor, supported by an executive search firm, I'm delighted to welcome Matt to Marshalls and look forward to working with him."

Matt Pullen said: "Marshalls is a business with a great heritage, strong reputation and a market leadership position in the sector. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to build on that heritage and on Martyn's significant achievements. I am excited to start working with my new colleagues to help us achieve the Company's refreshed strategy and to engage with all our key stakeholders to ensure that we drive the business to new heights and generate sustainable value for all.”

