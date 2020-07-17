Mason Bros joins Mecalac network

Mecalac dumpers delivered by Mason Bros

From is two sites in Lampeter Velfrey and Bridgend, family-owned Mason Bros is now offering Mecalac machinery alongside its existing franchise of Doosan, Bomag, Merlo and others.

Paul Macpherson, commercial director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, said: “With almost 70 years’ experience in the industry and a well-established regional reputation, Mason Bros will prove a valuable addition to our national network. The partnership will provide increased access to our latest portfolio for construction professionals across Wales, alongside trusted servicing support.”

Mason Bros sales manager Jack Mason added: “Mecalac is a world-leader in compact construction equipment, combining stylish design with class-leading performance. We look forward to catering for the growing local demand for Mecalac’s products and playing a key role in driving strong market penetration over the coming months.”

Mecalac was previously represented by Norwest Plant in north Wales and LDH in the south.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk