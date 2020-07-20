Material suppliers invited to £500m framework

The material supply & associated services framework is expected to be worth up to £500m over a four-year period, says Fusion21.

The plan is to start in November 2020

It will comprise of 10 lots that cover: general building materials; electrical materials; plumbing & heating (including gas spares); managed services; local independent merchanting; roofing; kitchens; windows & doors; aids & adaptations; and bathrooms.

It will also be a geographical split, with each lot broken down into England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

The tender documents are available on the Delta e-sourcing portal via fusion21.delta-esourcing.com/respond/Y22836T2D6”.

The submission deadline is Friday 11th September 2020.

