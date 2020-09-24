McAlpine gets start date for Nottingham’s Island Quarter

The Island Quarter’s Canal Turn (Jestico+Whiles)

Nottingham City Council approved plans for the first element (phase 1a) in the Island Quarter regeneration scheme, Canal Turn, on 23rd September 2020.

Sir Robert McAlpine was named main contractor last month for this £9m package and is on course to start work in November for developer Congyar Investment Company.

The approved phase includes a three-storey 2,000 sqm pavilion on the waterfront, featuring two restaurants and 500 sqm of events space, forming the opening phase of development on the derelict 40-acre site formerly known as Boots Island.

The plans also feature provision for new public realm, including a bandstand, to open up the canal basin area.

Later phases for the 40-acre site include build-to-rent flats, offices, shops and a hotel.

Conygar property director Christopher Ware said: “We are delighted that planning for Canal Turn has been granted. We’ve worked closely with Nottingham City Council to progress the application and ensure that we can get started promptly on what is a landmark site not just for the city, but the region as a whole.”

Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said: “It’s really pleasing to see not just new developments taking place in Nottingham, but major developments like The Island Quarter and on such a huge, transformative scale.

“Not many places have the opportunity to create a new addition to their city like this, with 40 acres of land prime for redevelopment so close to the city centre. It will become a major asset to Nottingham, connecting nearby neighbourhoods to the city centre through an area long overdue for redevelopment.

“The plans to provide a mix of places to live, work and play will perfectly complement the other redevelopments across the southside area, and hopefully this first phase is a sign of the quality of the developments to come on site. We’re pleased to be working with Conygar on creating this new space for our city and like many others, I look forward to watching it change before us.”

