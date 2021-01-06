McAlpine gives SES £23m Springfield M&E works

Artist's impression of the new psychiatric facilities

SES will provide all mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works for the new mental health facilities set across two new buildings.

This will include ventilation and heating systems, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) cooling and domestic services, as well as specialist electrical systems including nurse call alarms, security, a large image data package and car charging points.

The new buildings are going up next to Springfield Hospital’s existing Grade II listed main site on Glenburnie Road. The new three-storey non-forensic building will include the main hospital reception, wards, outpatient departments and training facilities, while the neighbouring forensic building will include four secure wards and a facility management workshop.

SES will use its offsite manufacturing facility, Prism to deliver a significant part of the works for the BIM level 2 project, including 150 corridor and riser modules, taking an estimated 8,000 labour hours away from the site. SES has recently started on the project, with construction expected to complete at the end of 2021.

The £150m hospital project is part of a wider regeneration of the former Springfield University Hospital site that will also include the development of more than 800 new homes, a 32-acre park and a new primary school, all of which are set to be delivered by 2024.

SES managing director Steve Joyce said: “This project is central to a wider development scheme, so from the outset we evolved a modular strategy to give the programme surety. The building has to be delivered by the end of the year so we had to consider any staffing or material issues that could arise due to the potential challenges of Covid and Brexit, so introducing as much offsite as possible allowed us to really challenge and protect the programme.

“We’ve already worked with Sir Robert McAlpine on healthcare projects in the capital before – including a healthcare facility in Belgravia – and recognise them to be excellent delivery partners with a similar approach to SES in terms of their ethos and approach.”

CGI courtesy of CF Møller Architects

