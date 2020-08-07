McAlpine on board for £650m Nottingham scheme

Canal Turn

At this stage, Sir Robert McAlpine will only be building phase 1A of The Island Quarter scheme. Known as Canal Turn, this £9m first phase is a three-storey 2,000 sqm pavilion on the waterfront with two restaurants and 500 sq m of events space.

Later phases for the 40-acre site include flats, offices, shops and a hotel.

Developer Congyar Investment Company submitted phase 1A for planning on 24th July and is expecting approval from Nottingham City Council in October – followed by an immediate start on site. Phase 1A should be completed by November 2021.

Conygar property director Christopher Ware said: “The first phase will also include extensive improvement works to the canal at the London Road end of the site, which will help form a focal point for The Island Quarter. Conygar and its partners are working closely with The Canal and Rivers Trust to create an outstanding area for the Nottingham community to enjoy.”

He added: “The ultimate vision is to create a unique place that will be seen as a worldwide destination for Nottingham, providing year-round interest and community facilities and will be a place for Nottingham to come together, to live, work and enjoy.”

Sir Robert McAlpine regional managing director Ian Cheung said: “We have a long tradition of delivering place making projects at the heart of communities. We are excited to work with Conygar to transform The Island Quarter for the people of Nottingham.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk