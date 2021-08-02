McAvoy starts on £23.7m low-carbon school

The £23.7m Merstham Park secondary school in Redhill forms is one of the Department for Education’s Pathfinder Low Carbon projects.

The new two- to three-storey building will replace the school’s temporary facilities and provide 900 pupils with classrooms plus play space, a dance studio and an all-weather sports pitch.

The offsite constructed building will be built in McAvoy’s Lisburn factory, limiting noise and disruption on site and speeding up the delivery time. The 178 individual modules will be craned into place over a six-week period. The sports hall is the only part of the building that will be built on site due to its size.

A range of design features will limit visual impact, including ‘chameleon’ cladding on the sports hall, to help it blend into its surroundings. The rest of the school is being clad in vernacular brick to complement its neighbours.

The school will run predominantly on electricity and will incorporate efficient heating and cooling systems and roof-mounted solar panels.

Ron Clarke, Chief Operating Officer at The McAvoy Group, said: “This will be an exceptional school building that will meet extremely high environmental standards. It’s an exciting project to be involved with and we look forward to seeing the building take shape over the coming months.”

Merstham Park is expected to complete in summer 2022.

