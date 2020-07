Artist's impression of McCarthy & Stone's plans for Olney

Milton Keynes Council rejected McCarthy & Stone’s proposals last year because the site was designated for retail use in the local plan. The developer appealed to central government and got the decision overturned.

The development will consist of 48 apartments and 10 bungalows across a range of tenures, with community facilities such as a bistro, function room and ‘wellness suite’.

Construction is set to start in early 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk