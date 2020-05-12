McGee brothers transfer ownership to employees

Founded in 1959, the second generation McGee brothers – Michael, Brian and John – have grown the business to beyond £100m annual turnover.

McGee Group companies have worked on several of London’s flagship infrastructure projects including Wembley Stadium, Heathrow Airport T2B, Battersea Power Station, the Londoner Hotel and the iceberg basement of Claridges Hotel.

The goup is now 100% owned by the EOT, which holds all of the shares on behalf of eligible employees (the beneficiaries).

Chairman Brian McGee said that handing the company to employee ownership was ‘a natural next step’.

“For us, it’s a move designed to secure the future of the business, continue the legacy that our father started in 1959 and reward the people who have made the business the success it is today – its employees,” he said.

The McGee family will remain with the business, with third generation Tom McGee joining the board of McGee Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Managing director Seb Fossey said: “The decision by the McGee brothers to transition ownership of the business to the group’s employees via an EOT underscores the respect for the contribution our people have made to the McGee business.

“In doing this, the McGee brothers have created a clear platform for genuine alignment between all of our new ‘employee owners’ that will further reinforce our culture of delivering upon our commitments to clients, and stands us in good stead as we drive to achieve our strategic goals. Undoubtedly, at this time of crisis in the industry, our transition to employee ownership will serve as fuel for our business and will help enable us to emerge stronger.”

McGee said that employee-owned businesses had been shown to deliver superior business performance, with higher productivity, better profitability and greater levels of innovation.

Other employee-owned construction contractors in the UK include Erith Holdings, as well as consulting engineers Arup and Mott MacDonald. Outside of construction, employee-owned businesses include John Lewis & Partners, Aardman Animations, Riverford Organics and Richer Sounds.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk