McLaren awarded £41m Essex industrial development

CGI of Colchester's Centurion Park

McLaren Construction will build Centurion Park, an 11-unit industrial and logistics scheme in Colchester, for new client Tungsten Properties.

Centurion Park has been designed for light industrial (B1C), general industrial (B2) and storage & distribution (B8) uses. It will provide 11 industrial and distribution units across 10 buildings with total floor space of 357,500 sqft.

The project is targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A+ ratings with buildings that will be net zero carbon in construction and have LED lighting in offices, electric vehicle charging points and solar panels.

Centurion Park will require extensive civil engineering works to create a roundabout and access road from the A120, and install power, gas, and water within the fixed programme. Completion is scheduled for October 2024.

David Gavin, managing director for industrial and logistics in McLaren’s London & South division, said: “As our first appointment by Tungsten Properties, we look forward to demonstrating our agile approach which will benefit Centurion Park’s delivery.”

Tungsten Properties managing director Jeff Penman said: “We selected McLaren because of their experience and efficient approach to construction.”

