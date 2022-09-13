McLaughlin & Harvey quits Halifax leisure centre

Halifax’s new North Bridge leisure centre has been designed by GT3 Architects

Local news reports say that demolition work has still not begun on the old North Bridge leisure centre and a new contractor is being sought.

McLaughlin & Harvey was engaged by Alliance Leisure, which is delivering the new North Bridge leisure centre for Calderdale Council. [See our previous report here.]

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and strategy, told the Halifax Courier that McLaughlin & Harvey was no longer invovled.

“The initial works on site, to prepare for the construction phase, are continuing as planned. This includes conducting surveys and laying the water mains before the demolition phase is due to begin in late September. It is exciting to see this major project moving forward to provide state-of-the-art, sustainable facilities for Calderdale’s diverse communities and to help improve their health and well-being," she said.

She added: “We are aware of the volatile construction market, so we are constantly reviewing costs and the delivery program to ensure the project stays on track.

“We are delivering the new leisure centre through the UK Leisure Framework, which brings leisure expertise to all phases of the project, from development to completion. Alliance Leisure is our development management partner from the framework and engages the construction and delivery teams directly. McLaughlin & Harvey is no longer the contractor on the project and Alliance Leisure is currently advancing the contract with another UK Leisure construction framework partner, which is due to be completed in the next few weeks.”

A spokesperson for McLaughlin & Harvey said: “McLaughlin & Harvey is a construction partner on the UK Leisure framework and was working directly through Alliance Leisure on this project. We can confirm that we are no longer working on this project and Alliance Leisure is seeking a new construction contractor from the UK Leisure framework to partner on the scheme.”

