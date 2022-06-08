McLaughlin & Harvey picked for Halifax leisure centre

CGI of the new North Bridge Leisure Centre, to be built in Halifax

Construction got the go-ahead after the council secured £12.2m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund to help fund the new facility.

The new Halifax leisure centre will be built on the site of the existing but run-down North Bridge Leisure Centre, which closed in March this year. The new facility also replaces the old Halifax Swimming Pool, to the south of the town centre. This site is to be sold. Combining the two sites into a single facility would be more efficient and cost-effective, the council decided.

Designed by GT3 Architects, the new North Bridge Leisure Centre will offer a six-lane, 25-metre swimming pool and separate teaching pool. There will also be a gym, exercise studios, cycling studio, an eight-court sports hall, sauna/steam room, and a café.

McLaughlin & Harvey is expected to complete the new centre in 2024.

