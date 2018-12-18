McLaughlin & Harvey wins Midlothian school contract

The new home for St Mary’s RC Primary School and Burnbrae Primary will be built on the site of the former Hopefield Primary.

The appointment of McLaughlin & Harvey was agreed at a full council meeting today. Councillor Jim Muirhead, Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “Appointing the contractor is a real milestone in this project. It will allow us to relocate St Mary’s to a new school but also provide Burnbrae with extra capacity to accommodate growing pupil numbers coming from the Hopefield Farm housing development and other developments.”

McLaughlin and Harvey will begin work in January 2019 on the project, which will include a new grass pitch and new school building.