Mears gets back to its roots

Having sold its domiciliary care business in England to Cera Care for £30m in January 2020, Mears has now agreed the sale of its Scotland domiciliary care business ot the same buyer for £2.5m.

This second deal now completes Mears’ withdrawal from social services

Chief executive David Miles said: "This disposal marks our exit from domiciliary care, in line with the Group's strategy to purely focus on its core Housing solutions activities. This disposal to Cera Care provides continuity for our customers and employees, at the same time as enabling us to focus our efforts where we can deliver greater value for shareholders.”

