Meeting called for Scotland’s lifting sector

The meeting will be held in Dunblane on 24th May. It has been organised following an initial meeting in March, which took place in response to requests made to the SPOA that the lifting sector in Scotland could be better represented.

The SPOA hopes that discussions on the day will establish a desire to create a lifting sub-group within SPOA that would have the remit to shape the future of the sector.

SPOA president Callum Mackintosh said: “Many of our members also work in the lifting sector. It has been brought to our attention that businesses in this sector feel that their specific needs and interests are not being addressed. This meeting, which is open to anybody working in the lifting sector in Scotland, is an opportunity to come and talk to us and see how we can come together and shape the future.

“The SPOA would like to establish a dedicated working group for the lifting sector as there are many issues that need to be addressed now to ensure a better future for the industry, not least attracting young people to the sector and also the challenges presented by the different terms and conditions for contract lift versus crane hire.”

The association believes that a more collaborative approach would deliver mutual benefit. It said that the work recently undertaken to establish guidance on the transition from red diesel and educate members on their responsibilities demonstrates the ability of the SPOA to come together and work through an issue and support its members. It is hoped that this approach can be applied to the desire expressed by the lifting sector to establish stronger terms and conditions for crane hire.

The SPOA also has a big drive on apprenticeships and attracting young people into the industry, which is an approach the association would like to extend to the lifting sector in Scotland.

Mark Syme, general manager at Forsyth of Denny, is supportive of the idea of establishing a dedicated working group for the lifting sector: “I will be attending the meeting and would encourage fellow businesses in the lifting sector to do so,” he said. “If we can galvanise the many shared frustrations into action that can lead to tangible outputs for the sector, I’m all for it.”

Any Scottish business in the lifting sector is welcome to attend the meeting. It is not necessary to be a member of the SPOA. Details are on the SPOA website.

