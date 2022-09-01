Menai Bridge gets bicentenary makeover

Telford's Menai Suspension Bridge

The Grade I listed structure is the second oldest operational vehicular suspension bridge in the world. Designed by Thomas Telford and opened in 1826, it crosses the Menai Strait between the island of Anglesey and mainland UK in north Wales.

The first task is a £1.5m paint job to coat the entire main span underdeck of the 417-metre-long bridge.

Hull-based Spencer Group is working on behalf of client UK Highways A55 Ltd – a PFI infrastructure company currently owned by Equitix.

Spencer has designed bespoke moving gantry platforms to access the unreachable main span underdeck to shotblast, inspect and repaint the area.

Works will begin once designs are complete and environmental approvals have been granted, as the Menai Strait is protected as a special site of scientific interest (SSSI) and a wetland area of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

In addition, Spencer Group has been appointed to strengthen the handrails of the pedestrian walkways on the approach spans to both sides of the bridge.

Early designs and trials are under way as the team works with heritage organisations to ensure designs meet requirements in keeping with a Grade I listed structure. The works are targeted to be complete by late 2022.

A further project will see Spencer replace most of the vertical road deck hangers, which suspend the deck from the main chains of the bridge. Due to run throughout summer 2023, the project is in the early design stages as the team assesses various methods for hanger replacement and off-site manufacture of specialist components.

A fourth project will involve upgrading and improving the bridge’s street and decorative lighting, installing an LED system.

Under-arch lighting trials

Survey work for the scheme was completed earlier this year and Spencer has run trials illuminating the Anglesey arch of the bridge. Spencer is now working with the client to develop and agree the final specification for the lighting project, which will begin later this year. A completion date has yet to be agreed but the light installation phase will begin in 2023.

The latest contract awards come after Spencer completed a project to remove, replace and then resurface the footway panels on the approach spans on both sides of the bridge.

Luke Fisher, sector lead for bridges and structures at Spencer Group, said: “UK Highways A55 Ltd identified that the bridge is suffering from corrosion and needs repainting. For the underdeck painting scheme, we designed the moving gantry platforms, which are unique to this project, and our industry-leading capabilities in this sector formed a significant part of the bid.

“We’re also supporting the Menai Heritage Museum in Anglesey to raise awareness of both bridges over the Menai Strait, as well as the importance of civil engineering among local school pupils and college students. We’re giving talks and leading bridge walks to inspire the next generation.”

