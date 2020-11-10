Merger for west country surveyors

MEA Clark

Clark Associates, run by Will Clark, has now become part of MEA Clark.

Both businesses have been collaborating since mid-2019 and the relationship was cemented on 30th October 2020.

Will Clark said the merger “allows us to build on our wide range of projects with additional resource and experience”.

He added: “The ethos of our businesses is so similar, so it has been a good fit. I look forward to working with our clients as we navigate through the interesting time ahead.”

MEA has offices in London, Godalming and Bath. Mark Saint, director of the Bath office, said: “This is a great opportunity for everyone involved and the key to success will be the delivery of a quality service for Will’s clients now experiencing MEA for the first time”.

