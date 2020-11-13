Metnor to build £50m Digbeth apartment block

CGI of Westminster Works

Following the completion of site preparation works on the site, known as Westminster Works, Metnor will start the 24-month build programme this month. Completion is expected before the end of 2022.

The eight-storey building will have 220 flats for the private rented sector. It will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom open plan apartments configured around a central courtyard.

Westminster Works is Metnor Construction’s first contract with The High Street Group, even though both companies are from the northeast.

Metnor chief executive Chris Cant said: “As a business we have been watching with admiration some of the amazing projects that The High Street Group continues to develop both in our region and further afield. It has been a major part of our growth strategy to become a partner with The High Street Group, and both our team and theirs have been working tirelessly over the past six months or so to make this happen.

“We have been incredibly impressed with The High Street Group’s professionalism and enthusiasm for the local economy and the built environment, helping create wonderful spaces for local communities and we are absolutely delighted and thankful to have been awarded this exciting scheme, which the whole Metnor Group will be actively engaged in delivering.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk